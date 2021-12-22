Ghana: Ga South Assembly Moves to Meet Revenue Target

Galilea — The Chief Executive of the Ga South Municipality, Joseph Stephen Nyarni, has called on assembly members to work hard to ensure the realisation of annual revenue target.

He said the Assembly in 2021 projected a total of GH¢4.2 million from revenue sources, but as at November 2021, a little over GH¢3.1million, representing 74.63 percent, was realised.

Speaking at the second Assembly meeting, Mr Nyarni said the assembly has begun the procurement process for the privatisation of property rates and data collection on all properties.

However, he said the Ministry of Finance had given a directive for such activities to be put on hold until consultation was completed.

Mr Nyarni said that the Assembly was therefore waiting for further instructions from the ministry.

He said the Assembly would strategise to realise its revenue target to be able to fulfil its obligations to the citizenry and staff.

Mr Nyarni said the assembly would provide at least 10,000 dual and mono desks to schools by the end of 2024, to improve teaching and learning.

According to him, the assembly has so far supplied 1,000 mono desks and 850 dual desks to schools in 18 electoral areas.

Mr Nyarni said a procurement process has commenced for the construction of 6-unit classroom block at Ashalaja to reduce congestion of school children.

He said the assembly had planned to provide health facilities for the municipality.

Mr Nyarni said work was on-going for the construction of District Court Complex at Ngleshie Amanfro, as well as the residential accommodation for the judge.

He said poor road works, drainage and dredging works remained challenges of the municipality, despite progress made over the last four years.

Mr Nyarni said the assembly would continue to work with the central government to ensure development in the municipality.