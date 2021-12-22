Ghana: Ghs Records 973 Covid-19 Active Cases ... Appeals to Unvaccinated to Go for Jabs

Ghana has recorded 71 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The country's active cases are now 973, this, according to the Service has brought the country's total confirmed cases to 131,911 as of December 12, 2021.

The Service has also indicated that there are no persons in critical condition but 18in severe conditions.

According to GHS, 129,683people have recovered from the virus, but unfortunately1,255 people have died as a result of the infection.

The service said it has so far conducted 2,042,778tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of6.5.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with active cases of 509after recording 71,111 cases out of which70,310 have recovered and have been discharged followed by Ashanti with 20,751 cases and 20,343recoveries and discharges.

Western Region has 7,476 recoveries out of 7,551 cases while Central Region has 4,862 cases with 4,812recoveries and discharges.

The Service also said that the Eastern Region has confirmed cases of 6,605with 6,468 recoveries and discharges while Oti has 839recoveries with 848 cases.

It also stated that, the Bono East Region have recorded 2,556cases out of which 2,490 people have recovered and have been discharged.

The Volta Region, the GHS said has a total of5,425 cases out of which 5,333were recoveries and discharges thereby leaving the region with 13active cases.

The Bono Region has a total 2,033recoveries and discharges out of 2,124 cases leaving it with two active cases.

The Ahafo Region has 1,060 cases with 1,028 recoveries while Savannah Region has 262 cases with 259 recoveries.

North East has 283 cases with 272 recoveries, Northern has 1,767 cases with 1,732 recoveries while Western North has 1,006 cases with 996 recoveries.

The Service said the Upper East Region has 1,495 cases with 1,438 recoveries, the Upper West has 743 cases with 709 recoveries while the international travellers (KIA) has 3,462 cases with 3,147 recoveries.

The GHS has therefore, called for the stricter enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocol to help combat the pandemic.

The Service has also appealed to unvaccinated members of the public to go in for the COVID-19 jab to ensure that the country's target for herd immunity was achieved, while preventing the vaccines from going bad.