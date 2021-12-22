Ghana: Buem Kingmakers Terminateomanhene's Occupancy of Stool

The kingmakers, chiefs and elders of the BuemTraditional Area in the Jasikan District of Oti Region, have terminated tenure of the chieftaincy ofNana AburamAkpanja V.

The group, consequently, presented a resolution on the wrongful installation of Mr Eric Ofori, a public servant,as Nana AburamAkpanja V, Buem Omanhene, to the president of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs(ORHC), Nana MprahBesemuna III, in Accra, on Thursday.

Nana OdamSiaw V, Abontendomhene of the Buem Traditional Area, presenting the resolution, said Nana AburamAkpanja V had ceased to occupy the BuemOmanhene stool and adequate steps were taken to correct the anomaly.

Nana Siawsaid the chiefs and kingmakers found a solution to the problem rather than going to court, which could take years for the matter to be resolved.

He explained that in 2019, after the burial of Nana AburamAkpandja IV, when the rightful families were in the process of selecting a new Omanhene,"we heard some names have been smuggled onto the list for other purposes."

The Abontendomhenesaid the chiefs and kingmakers "consulted among themselves and brought together the chiefs and other competent personalities of the area, who were confident they could find solution to the impasse."

Nana Siaw, who is also the chief of Nsuta-Buem, said after a meeting, chiefs, Amankrados, queens, Asafoatsesand other elders of the area signed the document "to conclude and seal it that the enstoolment of Mr Eric Ofori as Omanhene was 'fraudulently done' and so was null and void and against the custom of the people of Buem."

Receiving the resolution, NanaBesemuna said the misunderstanding in Buem was of grave concern to the people of the region.

He asked that a copy of the resolution be taken to the registrar of the ORHC for him to acknowledge receipt and table it for deliberation, and promised that the needed action would be taken as early as possible.

Nana Besemuna, who is also the Krachiwura, and paramount chief of the Krachi Traditional Area, thanked the chiefs of Buem for ensuring peace in their area.

He, however, said per the legislative instrument, ORHC was expected to comprise of 26 paramount chiefs as the requirementfor the House to operate, but only 13 paramount chiefs had been 'cleared' to join it.

Nana Besemunanoted that some paramount chiefs were yet to be gazetted, while others were yet to be installed.

The Amankrados of Opasua towns of Buem in May, this year, at Jasikan, the district capital, performed rites to revoke the decision to install Nana AbraramAkpandyaV asOmanhene and to avert ancestral wrath.

The Opasua, made up of Bodada, the seat of Buem, Okadjakrom and Jasikan, plays important role in the installation of Buemhene.

The committee of the Amakrados and kingmakers, set up to look into the impasse, submitted its report to the Buem Traditional Council, at Dzolu, in the district, last October.