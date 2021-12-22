Ghana: Akpini Marathon Set for Dec 24

21 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The people of Kpando in the Volta region will participate in the first-ever marathon in the constituency on Friday.

The event has been put together by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Della Sowah.

The marathon was earlier slated for December 11, but was postponed to the new date following calls from constituents living outside the municipality for an extension in line with the Christmas break.

Organisers have indicated their readiness for the eventwith adequate measures put in place for a successful programme.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Mrs. Della Sowah said, the marathon is geared towards deepening the awareness of living a healthy lifestyle and exercises that will help control certain lifestyle diseases.

She added that there would be aerobic sessions and other fun games as part of the marathon.

The MP further revealed that there would be a free health screening exercise for participants.

Mrs. Sowah noted that it would be followed by a football match between Akpini Stars FC and Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, and urged all the people living in Kpando and its environs to participate in marathon.

