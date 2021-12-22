Ghana: NGO Supports Gomoa Buduatta Health Centre With Medical Items

Devoted Skies, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), on Friday donated assorted drugs and medical items to the Gomoa Buduatta Health Centre, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The donation including syringes, medical test kits, varieties of drugs and plasters, procured at a cost of GHC70,000 to improve health care delivery at facility.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, the founder of the NGO, Mr Funso Olufade, said that the gesture formed part of his outfit's vision of improving the health needs of people.

He said that the NGO "will adopt the health centre and work with its partners to ensure that it is upgraded to provide special medical services to the people."

Receiving the donation, the Director at the Health Centre, Mr Felix Adipra Agyeman, thanked the founder of the NGO for the gesture.

Mr Agyeman indicated that the facility over a period of time had faced a lot of challenges in terms of having adequate resources to help provide quality health care to the people in the district as some had to be referred to bigger hospitals for treatment.

The donation of the drugs and medical items, he said, would help solve the problems of the health centre.

The "Mankrado"( traditional ruler) of the area, Nana Osuan-Awusi III, in an address read on behalf of the traditional leaders, expressed his thanks to Mr Olufade and his outfit for supporting the health centre.

He said the donation of the drugs and medical items was a welcoming relief to the people in the district, who were facing challenges in the provision of quality health service due to lack of adequate health resources such as medications and medical items.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East, Mr Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, thanked Devoted Skies for the donation, and pledged to work with stakeholders to make Buduatta the centre of medical care in Gomoa East District.

The founder of the NGO was accompanied by Mr Kweku Sersah-Johnson, a communication specialist, to present the donation to the health centre.