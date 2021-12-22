Ghana: Pres Appoints Deputy MD for State Housing Company

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Ms Sherifa Sekyere-Tijani, as Deputy Managing Director (MD) of the State Housing Company (SHC).

Oti Women for New Patriotic Party (NPP)of which the appointee is a member, noted that the President's gesture, indicated his continuous trust and confidence in the capabilities of Ghanaian women.

A statement signed by Ms Millicent Kabuki Carboo, the District Chief Executive of Biakoye, in Oti Region, and president of the NPP Women group, said "we are exceptionally grateful to the President and his government for the appointment of Ms Sherifa Sekyere-Tijani as the Deputy Managing Director of the State Housing Company."

It said that "the move goes the extra mile to confirm President Akufo-Addo's commitment to realising the full course of the Affirmative Action Act when finally consented by the Parliament of Ghana."

"The Oti NPP Women group cannot hide its sincerest gratitude and excitement on the appointment, but like Oliver Twist, we beseech the President to continue having trust in women and consider more of us in the remaining vacant positions in his government," the statement said.

It said that over the years, women have demonstrated their resolve to helping successive governments bridge the socio-economic gap between Ghana and other competing countries.

The group pledged that Ghanaian women would remain committed to national development, and congratulated Ms Sekyere-Tijani on her appointment.

The statement urged the new Deputy MD to discharge her new role effectively and effectively, adding that "as a fellow Otian and a member of Oti Women for NPP, we say, go, and make us proud."

Mr Sekyere-Tijani contested the 2020 parliamentary election for Nkwanta South in the Oti Region on the NPP ticket.