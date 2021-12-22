Ghana: 'TTU to Promote Research, Community Service'

Takoradi — Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Reverend Professor John Eshun, has said that one of the ways the university will become visible is through the promoting of research and community service.

To achieve this target he said theTTU has embarked on vigorous research activities aimed at equipping staff to appreciate the contribution of research to the ranking and visibility of universities.

Rev. Prof.Eshun disclosed on Saturday at TTU's Sixth Congregation (virtual edition) to confer degrees, diplomas and certificates to deserving students.

At the ceremony, out of 4,218 graduands: six were awarded with Master of Technology, 1,131 had Bachelor of Technology degrees, 2,348 got Higher National Diplomas, 420 got non-tertiary diplomas and 255 had Civil Engineering, others received HND Competency Based Training (CBT) certificates from the National Board for Professional and Technician Examination (NABPTEX).

A total of 58 others were also awarded certificate, diploma and advance diploma in logistics and transport.

Rev. Prof.Eshun announced that, from next academic year, faculties will be ranked according to their contributions to research.

He said;"We believe this will lead to access to grants, since every lecturer is expected to be a fund raiser to support the institution as well as promoting research among faculty members.

"The vision of Takoradi Technical University is to be a world-class technical university recognised for excellence, innovation and societal relevance with its niche area in the oil and gas engineering. This vision is the driving force of all our activities as a technical university."

The university, the Vice Chancellor said, was poised to provide excellent technical education and training, innovative applied research and consultancy services to students and stakeholders for the development of the nation and beyond.

Rev. Prof.Eshunsaid that efforts in championing research and grant collaborations with other universities, both local and abroad, for 2020/21, were yielding fruits and mentioned for example, that, the university received a grant of GHC768,911 from CAMFED/Mastercard Foundation to support 206 female students in the final year of STEM-related programmes of the university.

Another 70,000 euros grant came from SIEMENS for establishment of SIEMENS Laboratory to train staff and student in Siemens related equipment, he added.

"Preparations are underway to kick-start the exchange programme of staff and students with Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) and Harare Institute Technology (HIT), Zimbabwe.

"Takoradi Technical University has positioned itself well to derive maximum benefit from these collaborations with industries and other institutions. We are looking forward to welcoming other enterprises to partner us to give true meaning to technical and vocational education in Ghana, with TTU as a model or case study." Rev. Prof.Eshun stated.

Studies, he added, had shown that, there was an urgent need for technicians in the welding and pipefitting for the oil and gas sector, and that, TTU had signed an MoU with Petroleum Commission to establish a world-class centre for welding and pipefitting to train Ghanaian youth to fill the gap.