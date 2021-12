Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Tuesday the ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and of Greece, Ata-Ul-Munim Shahid and Nike Ekaterini Koutrakou, respectively, who paid him a farewell visit at the end of their missions in Algeria, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The audiences took place in the presence of the Principal Private Secretary to the Presidency of the Republic Abdelaziz Khellaf, concluded the source.