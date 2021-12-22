Tunisia: CCIC Organises Virtual Innovation Week in January

21 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Central Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIC) is organising the Virtual Innovation Week in the fields of water, energy and food from January 17 to 20, 2022.

"This large-scale regional event will bring together Euro-Mediterranean researchers, policy-makers, investors, industry players, academics, representatives of technology transfer offices, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs from Tunisia and the Euro-Mediterranean region," the CCIC said in a statement published on Tuesday.

The event will be an opportunity to discuss important issues facing Tunisia and the Euro-Mediterranean region, namely energy needs, water demand and food security, according to the CCIC.

Similarly, the innovation week is an excellent opportunity to establish strategic partnerships between the different parties involved.

Moreover, an exhibition area will be set up, offering the opportunity to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), start-ups and innovators to exhibit and present their products, services and innovative ideas in the field of water, energy and food.

