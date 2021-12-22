Tunisia: Only 10 Percent of Public Administration Websites Have Valid Security Certificate

Tunis/Tunisia — A recent study revealed that only 10% of the electronic sites of hundreds of public administrations have a valid security certificate, which "negatively affects the confidence of citizens in Tunisian administrative websites".

The results of this study conducted by the Observatory of Digital Administration, with the assistance of the Friedrich-Naumann Foundation for Freedom, were presented Tuesday at a press conference organized by the Idaraty organization.

The survey covers the websites of 500 public institutions operating in different areas of service provision, such as ministries, municipalities and universities. The observation period was approximately 290 days.

The study was based on 4 main axes: availability, an indicator to measure the length of time a website was down; performance, an indicator that measures the quality of the website in providing its electronic services; accessibility, which measures the user experience on the websites and, finally, referencing, an indicator that ensures a better position in search results for the website.

The Digital Administration Observatory is a platform that values and evaluates the quality of the citizen's experience in their use of public digital services.

For its part, the Idaraty organisation works to facilitate the relationship between the citizen and the administration and to simplify digital administrative procedures for users of public services.