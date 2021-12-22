Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Records 3 More Deaths and 18 Infections

21 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes has recorded 3 more deaths of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a source from the Local Health Directorate told TAP on Tuesday.

The region also reported 18 more infections after the publication of 107 tests, the same source said.

The new positive cases were registered in El Hamma (8 cases), Ouedhref (4 cases), South Gabes (3 cases), New-Matmata (2 cases) and El Metouia (1 case).

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the region has registered 22,521 cases including 91 virus carriers and 22,527 recoveries.

11 COVID patients are still staying in hospitals in Gabes including one patient in ICU, the same source said.

