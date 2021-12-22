Tunisia: Kébili - Symposium On Development of Agricultural Products in Saharan Regions

Tunis/Tunisia — The work of the international symposium on the technologies of transformation of agricultural products in the Saharan regions (TAGS_2021) started Tuesday in Kebili.

This meeting is organised at the initiative of the Higher Institute of Technological Studies in partnership with the Institute of Arid Regions in Kebili and the Libya Agriculture and Environment Organisation.

"The objective of this scientific symposium is to review the latest academic studies on the development of agricultural products and to examine the difficulties encountered by desert agriculture and the strategies to be developed to overcome them," Hakim Abdelhafidh, the Forum's Secretary-General, told TAP.

For his part, Vice President of the "Arab Network on Climate Change" and representative of the University of Benghazi, Sami Aoujri said that this forum, held jointly between Tunisian and Libyan structures, is part of the consecration of sustainable development and the reduction of the impact of climate change on the agricultural sector, weakened by drought and the high cost of production.

He also mentioned the impact of these changes on the disappearance of certain biological systems, calling for the need to preserve natural resources to ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector and guarantee food security for both current populations and future generations.