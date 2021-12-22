Tunisia: Vaccination Centres Record Unusually High Attendance Prior to Vaccination Pass Imposition

21 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 vaccination centres saw an unusually high flow in different regions of the country, a few hours before the application of the presidential decree imposing the presentation of a vaccination pass in public spaces and workplaces.

Citizens who will be vaccinated these days cannot obtain the vaccination pass immediately, adviser to the Health Minister Ines Ayedi told TAP on Tuesday.

Vaccination centres have been receiving since September 2, citizens registered and not registered on the Evax platform, according to a decision of the health minister, the same source said, adding that vaccines are available in sufficient quantities.

The Evax platform has been experiencing a technical breakdown from this morning until 4 pm concerning access to the "citizen's space" column due to the large number of citizens wanting to obtain the vaccination pass.

From Wednesday, December 22 , the presentation of the vaccination pass is mandatory to access public spaces according to presidential decree N°1 for the year 2021, dated 22 October 2021.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X