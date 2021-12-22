Tunisia: Vaccination Centres Record Unusually High Attendance Prior to Vaccination Pass Imposition

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 vaccination centres saw an unusually high flow in different regions of the country, a few hours before the application of the presidential decree imposing the presentation of a vaccination pass in public spaces and workplaces.

Citizens who will be vaccinated these days cannot obtain the vaccination pass immediately, adviser to the Health Minister Ines Ayedi told TAP on Tuesday.

Vaccination centres have been receiving since September 2, citizens registered and not registered on the Evax platform, according to a decision of the health minister, the same source said, adding that vaccines are available in sufficient quantities.

The Evax platform has been experiencing a technical breakdown from this morning until 4 pm concerning access to the "citizen's space" column due to the large number of citizens wanting to obtain the vaccination pass.

From Wednesday, December 22 , the presentation of the vaccination pass is mandatory to access public spaces according to presidential decree N°1 for the year 2021, dated 22 October 2021.