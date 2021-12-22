Gambia: Nyakoi Boys, Tahir Girls Win UP/ Tekki-Fii Inter Schools Football Competition

Nyakoi and Tahir Senior Secondary schools from Upper and Lower River regions emerged winners of the 2021 United Purpose/ Tekki-fii inter schools football competition finals held at Soma Mini Stadium.

After winning their respective qualifiers at regional level, 10 out of the 25 participating schools met at the national finals which were won by Nyakoi and Tahir.

Nyakoi emerged as 1-0 winners against favorites Kiang Karantaba, while Tahir beat Bakalarr 3-0 to lift the trophy at home soil.

Lamin Manjang, project officer of UP said: "We will continue to support the development and empowerment of youth through sports and also will reaffirm that we are here to develop sports through community initiatives and at schools."

"School sport is integral in the work we do and through our partners (Tekki-fii) we will continue to support the Sport for Development Agenda in The Gambia," Manjang stated.

Muhammed Saidykhan, who is one of the coordinators of the activities thanked United Purpose and IMVF (Tekki-fii) for supporting the development of sport in The Gambia and implored on them to continue enhancing sports development through provision of materials, capacity building, infrastructure, among others.

"We are hopeful we will come bigger and better in 2022, and we hope that we will be able to do activities in other areas like volleyball, basketball, trainings and youth engagements," Saidykhan cried.

Trophies and medals were presented to the winners and runners up, while T-Shirts and certificates were given to all schools that participated.