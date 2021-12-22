Gambia: Mansawally FC Crowned Champions of GFF/FIFA U-17 Girls League Development

Mansawally FC of North Bank Region (NBR) were on Sunday crowned champions of the GFF/FIFA U-17 Girls League Development after defeating Kuteh Jumbulu FC of Upper River Region (URR) 3-0 in the final played at the Soma Mini-Stadium.

Nyima Jaiteh opened the scoring for his side in the 10th minute with a 25-yard thunder ball into the top corner. Bintou Jatta made it 2-0 in the 30th minute, while Aminata Drammeh scored the third and final goal for Mansawally FC in the 36th minute of the first half.

Mansawally's Aminata Drammeh became the leading goal scorer after scoring her 14th goal in the tournament against Kuteh Jumbulu on Sunday.

As winners of the tournament, Mansawally FC were awarded with a giant trophy, gold medals and five balls, while runners-up were also given a trophy, silver medals and five balls.

Meanwhile, NBR-based team, Mansawally FC collected 16 points from 18, scoring 32 goals, averaging nearly five goals per game while conceding none in the six matches they played. Kuteh Jumbulu FC finished top of Group B with 13 points, scoring seven times and shipping in three.

Elsewhere, Farafenni FC defeated Bansang FC 4-0 during the third place encounter played on Saturday at the Soma-Mini-Stadium.

Maimuna Dukureh's hat-trick in the 6th, 30th, and 50th, minutes respectively and Rubby Jallow's goal in the 25th minute were enough to seal the third place for the Farafenni side.

As winners of the third place, Farafenni FC went home with a trophy, bronze medals and five balls, while fourth place Bansang were given five balls as consolation.

The FIFA Girls League Development is an initiative of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) funded by the world's football governing body (FIFA) meant to prepare more female players for league football.

The pilot phase kicked off in Jarra Soma earlier this year with teams from LRR, CRR, URR and NBR drawn into two groups of two teams each.

According to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), the second phase of the league will be played in the Greater Banjul Area where teams from Banjul, Kanifing and West Coast Regions will also compete.