Tunisia: SNJT Freedoms Committee Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of Najla Bouden's Circular On 'Rules of Government Communication'

21 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Freedoms Committee of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) said it rejects the circular sent by the prime minister to ministers and secretaries of state, under the title "On the rules of government communication", demanding its immediate withdrawal.

In a statement, the SNJT also called for "legal" guarantees for the exercise of journalistic work, calling for the preservation of Tunisians' right of access to information.

In addition, the Freedoms Committee described this circular as "shameful and humiliating", as it totally contradicts constitutional guarantees and international treaties signed by the Tunisian state, according to the same statement.

Najla Bouden's circular calls for "the need for coordination with the communication services at the Prime Ministry, regarding the form and content of each media appearance. The circular calls for the identification of a list of official spokespersons for each ministry.

According to the same source, the institutions concerned pledge to comply with the provisions of this circular and to disseminate it to the relevant institutions.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

