Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nabeul Logs One More Fatality, 22 New Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — A man from Hammam Leghzaz, Nabeul governorate, has died of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll of the virus in the region to 1,454, Local Director of Preventive Health Omar Selimi told TAP on Tuesday.

Another 22 cases of infection were discovered, after returning the results of 481 tests. The case tally in the region is therefore up to 50,935, including 49,206 recoveries.

There are currently 275 active carriers of the virus in the governorate, including 18 patients receiving treatment in public hospitals in the region.