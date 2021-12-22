Tunisia: Mohamed Taher Missaoui Appointed President of INT

21 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Communication Technologies, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Mohamed Taher Missaoui as President of the National Telecommunications Authority (INT).

Missaoui is a telecommunications-engineering professor, who held several different positions in this sector.

He worked as a teacher, researcher, and director of studies at the Tunis Communications Institute (SUP'COM), as well as a member of the INT council, and director of several projects relating to networks and telecoms infrastructure in Tunisia and abroad. He is the author of several publications in the field of Information and Communications Technology.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X