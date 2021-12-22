Tunisia: Mohamed Taher Missaoui Appointed President of INT

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Communication Technologies, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Mohamed Taher Missaoui as President of the National Telecommunications Authority (INT).

Missaoui is a telecommunications-engineering professor, who held several different positions in this sector.

He worked as a teacher, researcher, and director of studies at the Tunis Communications Institute (SUP'COM), as well as a member of the INT council, and director of several projects relating to networks and telecoms infrastructure in Tunisia and abroad. He is the author of several publications in the field of Information and Communications Technology.