Tunisia: Unloading Procedures Stepped Up for Two Ships Loaded With Cereals, Blocked Off Kerkennah

Tunis/Tunisia — Procedures for unloading the cargoes of two of the four ships loaded with imported grains started on Tuesday, Local Director of the Cereals Office Radhouan Kammar told TAP.

The four merchant ships remain immobile off Sfax since the end of November, due to the inability of the Cereals Office to ensure the payment of the imported goods.

Health, trade and customs agents went Tuesday onboard the two ships in question to take samples of the imported goods, to "perform the necessary analysis so as to step up the procedures and expedite their docking," the same source said.

The two ships are loaded with about 54 tonnes of grains, Kammar added, noting that the analyses would be ready on Wednesday, while the unloading operation will be carried out on Thursday, December 23.

Efforts are underway with the Prime Ministry, which has provided "assurances to solve the problem." Credit lines will be opened in the coming days for the payment of the cargoes of the two remaining ships, loaded with about 25 thousand tonnes of grains, according to the Office director.

