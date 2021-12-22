Malawi: Former Udf Treasurer General Laid to Rest in Chitipa

The body of former United Democratic Front (UDF) Treasurer General, Carton Sichinga - a veteran politician who died on Friday afternoon after a short illness was laid to rest on Monday at his home Village Kafinyengwe in Nthalire, Chitipa district.

On Sunday, the St Andrews Congregation of the CCAP Livingstonia Synod in Mzuzu where Sichinga was a church elder held a funeral service before his remains were taken to his home village.

Sichinga became an active political foray of one party system through UDF as a movement then fighting for multiparty in 1987 while he was a civil servant working as a headteacher at Mzuzu Government Secondary School .

He was appointed ambassador to Tanzania after elections when Bakili Muluzi became the first multiparty president.

Speaking in an interview, Kandi Padambo UDF secretary general described Sichinga as a person known for his "affable nature" and also a dedicated leader who had shown exemplary commitment towards people and the party.

Padambo said: "When we received news of Sichinga's demise it came as a shock to us as a party.

"Sichinga helped in making the public aware of the merits of multiparty politics when it was difficult for the public to express their aspirations even when he was working as a civil servant.

"Of much importance is the fact that Sichinga remained our custodian of wisdom as one member who had been with the party from its infancy."

Sichinga was elected UDF Treasurer General in 2014 and returned the seat during the 2019 convention.

In 2014, Sichinga unsuccessfully contested in the tripartite elections on UDF ticket as member of parliament for Nthalire Constituency in which he lost to Werani Chirenga of DPP.

The Mzuzu based politician later joined Malawi Congress Party in 2020 as a mere member.

In his eulogy Wezi Sichinga his first born son said the family will remember him as a good man, humble and God-fearing.

Leaders across the political divide attended the send-off at St Andrews in the afternoon on Sunday.

Sichinga is survived by a wife and six children.