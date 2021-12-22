Malawi: Maranatha Girls Academy Produces 100 Percent Pass Rate in Jce Examinations

One of the country's high-flying academic institute of quality higher learning, Maranatha Academy has produced an incredible 100 percent pass rate from its female students and 99 percent pass rate for the male students in this year's Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations with flying colours.

Executive director for Maranatha Academy, Ernest Kaonga in an interview Friday said the school is very pleased with the all the girls who sat for this year's Junior Certificate examinations and for smashing them with with very good grades.

Kaonga said: "We are so proud of the girls for their hardworking spirit. We are happy that our girls did not just pass the exams but they did score them with high grades in style and with bright colours.

"Our goal as a forward-thinking academic institution is to ensure that our students, especially the girls, are served with academic excellence and help them prepare for the road to success ahead."

Kaonga said among the girls who have passed the exams, one girl, Esther Chavula, has surpassed everybody by amassing the highest grades overall than the rest.

He said: "As per our tradition of honouring and appreciating excellent hardworking bright students for their achievements, we are going to recognise and bestow honour Esther (Chavula) who have passed this year's Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) exams with flying colours."

On Thursday, the Malawi Examinations Board released this year's JCE exams and Maranatha girls Academy scored with a 100 percent pass rate, as out of the 97 female students, who sat for the examinations all of them passed.

Chavula passed the exams, which were phased out and has just been re-introduced, with flying A's in all the subjects.

Kaonga, Maranatha said: "Esther Chavula will be rewarded with K500, 000 from the school as a recognition for her hard work.

Kaonga said the top students' award initiative, which was started way back at the school, was introduced to encourage students to excel in education.

The Maranatha Academy founder and director, Kaonga, also said some students at their girls campus who passed with flying colours in the 2020/2021 JCE examinations will be awarded with various gifts by Maranatha Academy.

"This is one way of promoting quality education in the country, which was one of government initiatives. We are very delighted as Maranatha to see girls doing well in the JCE exams.

"As Maranatha we are going to reward the top most high grade score performer at our girls campus who is Esther Chavula," he said.

"We will also recognize and award boys who have emerged as most outstanding," said Kaonga.

Pass rate for the boys is 99 per cent, as out of 82 students at the boys campus who sat for JCE just only one failed.

He added: "We are proud of this great achievement and as Maranatha we will always strive for the best.

Apart from Esther Chavula , the school has also managed to produce many students with high flying grades.

Kaonga also revealed that , the school will celebrate such a remarkable performance by preparing the brilliant students banquet when they open school with an intention to signify the appreciation of highest academic excellence in line with government's vision of promoting quality education.

Meanwhile, Kaonga has hailed government and Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) for the handling of the 2021 JCE examinations professionally.

"As Maranatha we are impressed. The 2021 exams were handled professionally and if we continue taking this path we will have a bright future in education," he said.

According to MANEB, Out of the 63,513 female candidates who sat for this examination, 45,346 have passed representing 71.40% pass rate.

Out of the 66,415 male candidates who sat for this examination, 53,407have passed, representing 80.41% pass rate.