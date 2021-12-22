Malawi: Radio Maria Malawi Gets New Headquarters, Lay Foundation Stone for Priests' House

The Radio Maria Malawi family on Saturday celebrated completion of the construction for the radio's new headquarters and the laying of a foundation stone for the construction of house for the priests who work for the radio.

The new headquarters, which is at Area 43, Ali Maunde, in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, comprises offices for different departments, chapel and studios.

At a ceremony that began with the Holy Mass, the main celebrant His Grace George Desmond Tambala, the Archbishop of Lilongwe Archdiocese, said the moving of offices from Mangochi to Lilongwe will help ease the evangelization work of Lilongwe Archdiocese and the whole Catholic Church in Malawi.

"This is opportunity and a blessing to us in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe because it presents us with opportunity to work with the radio in the evangelization of the Gospel. As an archdiocese, we have plans to intensify the ministering of the Gospel as well as to strengthen the church.

"We have different groups such as youths, choirs, brothers, sisters and priests who need the radio ministry. Also, this shall be a convenient place for these groups to come to produce various radio programs for Radio Maria Malawi," he said.

Tambala noted that the relocation of Radio Maria Malawi to his see shall further complement evangelization work of the local station, Radio Alinafe.

He thanked the Country Director for Radio Maria Malawi, Father Joseph Kimu, for remaining steadfast to the dream of establishing and growing the radio in the country noting that the institution has done great achievements under his leadership.

"Besides ministering of the Gospel in the country, Radio Maria Malawi has taught many young people from scratch and turned them into professional broadcasters. Some of whom have become household names working in different media houses in the country. This is a great achievement," he observed.

He asked the radio to continue with development programs, promoting true catholic faith and keep people well informed on national issues.

President of Radio Maria Malawi, Levi Pherani, thanked Malawians, particularly Friends of Radio Maria Malawi from all dioceses and parishes, for contributing towards the project and appealed for more support towards the new construction project for the priests house.

"Radio Maria Malawi has many projects that require your support. We have a project of constructing a studio in Mzuzu as well as installation of transmitters in many parts of the country. We appeal for your support," he said, further encouraging individuals with different skills to work as volunteers for the radio.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kimu said following this key handover ceremony, the institution expects arrival of its state of art equipment for the studios around March 2022 and begin to broadcasting from Lilongwe later in June or August 2022.

"Moving of the headquarters to the capital city is expected to bring more benefits to the radio. First of all, the radio shall be closer to the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, which is headquarters for the catholic Church in Malawi. Therefore, it will be easy for the Bishops to send communique for the outcome of their meetings and make announcements to the church quickly," he said.

He also mentioned that the development shall help a lot of Catholics to work as volunteers for the radio.

"Also, being a Capital City, Lilongwe houses many people with different professional expertise and skills that are needed at the radio such as technicians, accountants, electricians and many others. As such, the radio shall be getting help from those professionals easily since we have many of those in this diocese," added Kimu.

Radio Maria Malawi started its operations on 24th August 1999 with tagline "A Christian voice in your home" broadcasting religious and social programs 24 hours a day.

The radio has sub studios in all dioceses across the country and the Mangochi Main studio shall be turned into a sub studio once the Lilongwe main studio become operational.