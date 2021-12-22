Malawi Parliament Blocks Unvaccinated MPs From Attending Sessions

22 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By James Nthondo

The Malawi Parliament has upped its fight against the fourth wave the new variant of the Covid-19 variant by putting in place measures that will enhance the prevention of infection and the spread of coronavirus at the Parliament Building.

An internal memorandum issued by Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, on Monday, December 20, 2021 and addressed to all parliamentarians indicated that Parliament was not taking chances as far as combating the pandemic was concerned.

"With reference to the communication made in the House on Thursday, 2nd December, 2021 regarding the resolution on preventive measures against Covid-19 made by the Business Committee; I would like to advise you that the measures will be implemented with immediate effect," Hara writes in the memorandum which Nyasa Times has seen.

Among the measures, "a list of Honourable Members that have submitted the vaccination will be made available at all access gates to the Parliament precincts.

"The list will also, be shared with the Chairpersons of the Committees, Party Whips and Chairperson of the Members Social Welfare so that they in turn share with you for your appreciation and necessary action;

"Honourable Members that have not submitted details regarding their vaccination status will not be granted access to the precincts," reads the communique.

In July 2020, Parliament lost Cornelius Mwalwanda, who was legislator for Karonga Central Constituency to Covid-19 and in January this year, in a single day, Parliament also lost two members of the House Lingson Belekanyama and Muhammad Sidik Mia who were ministers of local government and transport respectively.

Speaker Gotani Hara and the First Deputy Madalitso Kazombo have also publicly announced of testing positive to Covid-19, and having been in quarantine.

