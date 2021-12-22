Liberia: Senate Reviews FY2022 Budget

The Liberian Senate has mandated the Committees on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget as well as Public Accounts & Audits to review the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and report to the August Body upon its return in January 2022.

Last week the House of Representatives forwarded for concurrence to the Liberian Senate, the FY2022 Budget in the tone of US$786,587,340.00 for the Fiscal Period beginning January 1, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022, providing for the expenditure of the Government of the Republic of Liberia.

The decision by the Liberian Senate to review the budget is intended to afford the relevant committee's time to scrutinize the instrument and collect expenditure reports from various Ministries and Agencies in order to take adequate and informed actions regarding concurrence.

Meanwhile, while on recess, the Senate Committees on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget as well as Public Accounts & Audits will remain engaged with sectoral ministries and agencies in order to properly scrutinize the FY2022 Budget, which has been passed by the House of Representatives.

The Senate has strongly reemphasized its mandate to the Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance & Budget and Public Accounts & Audits to work over the Christmas and New Year Break, as approval from the Liberian Senate on the FY2022 Budget is to be granted before the President's Annual Message on the Fourth Working Monday near the end of January 2022.

In line with the amended Public Financial Management Act, the new fiscal period will start from January 1 of each year and end on December 31 of the same year.