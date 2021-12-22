Liberia: Apm Terminals Rolls Out Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign At Freeport

APM Terminals Liberia has rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination program targeting all stakeholders of the Freeport of Monrovia, in line with the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign.

As part of the campaign, operators of the Freeport of Monrovia, workers and their relatives, port officials, port users, and customers have received either the Astrazeneca or Johnson & Johnson jabs under the supervision of health personnel from the Ministry of Health.

After five rounds of vaccination sessions, nearly 2,000 people have been vaccinated through this program to include APM Terminals and the National Port Authority (NPA) staff, sailors, stevedores, custom brokers, truckers, government agents, other port users as well as community members.

In a brief statement on the rationale of the program, APM Terminals Liberia Managing Director Jonathan Graham said the company prioritizes the health and safety of its workers and stakeholders.

Mr. Graham said this has prompted the move to have them vaccinated against the deadly virus.

He commended the Ministry of Health and the National Port Authority for the support given to the port community to keep thriving, despite threats and disruptions posed by the pandemic.

"As a company at the heartbeat of the Liberian economy, our people are our biggest resources. We have always placed their health and safety above every other consideration and it is why we are on this campaign getting everyone vaccinated to protect them from the virus," Mr. Graham said.

"Our goal is not only to protect our stakeholders so that together we are resilient to help grow the Liberian economy but also to encourage the wider community to heed to all of the measures being rolled out by the Ministry of Health," he added.

During the health campaign, Montserrado County Health Officer Dr. Yatta Sackie Wapoe said she was encouraged by the discipline and show of enthusiasm that the staff and partners of APM Terminal have shown towards the program.

"For us to succeed in the fight against COVID-19, we will need strong support from the corporate sector not only in terms of logistics and financial support but compliance with all the initiatives we are rolling out," she said.

Over the last year, APM Terminals Liberia has focused its support primarily in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic in the country that has swept the world and severely impacted the global community.

In addition to activities to keep employees and their families safe, the company has also extended support to communities and local authorities to help combat the pandemic and mitigate its impact.

This includes distribution of handwashing stations in district 13, Montserrado in March 2020, the donation of 1,000 25kg bags of rice to the National Youth Task Force against Covid-19 in May 2020, the donation of COVID PPE (10,000 disposable masks, 10,000 disposable examination gloves, and 300 Isolation gowns) to the COVID task force in July 2020 and the donation of 1,000 COVID-19 PCR test kits to the COVID task force in August 2020.