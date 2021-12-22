Liberia: Boakai Mute On Quitting CPP

The standard-bearer of the Unity Party and incumbent Chair of the divided Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai is publicly mute on whether the UP will leave the CPP amid reports of lack of support instead, vowing to regain Liberia under his stewardship as head of the shaky Collaboration.

Speaking at the official opening of a new headquarters of the UP on Broad Street in Monrovia Tuesday, December 21, 2021 the former Liberian Vice President noted that many Liberians don't want to speak out against happenings in the country today because they are afraid of losing their jobs.

Rather, he says jobs they should be curious to keep are jobs that will give them integrity, jobs that will make them proud of their country, promising that these are the jobs the Unity Party will shortly create for the young people of Liberia without detailing how.

UP Secretary General Mo Ali complained Tuesday that Ambassador Boakai is not being supported by the CPP.

He recalls that when former Chairperson Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence headed the Collaboration, she received the full support of all constituent political leaders likewise Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, but in Boakai's tenure, he specifically alleged that both Cummings and Liberty Party Chair Musa Bility are withholding their support from what is a rotational administration.

The CPP is a collaboration of four political parties namely; Unity Party, All Liberian Party, Liberty Party, and the Alternative National Congress that came together to restrict President George Manneh Weah to one term but the marriage seems to be falling apart over internal fight for the standard-bearer position.

According to Mo Ali, the reason, why Cummings and Musa are refusing to give their support, is that when Boakai leads smoothly in this position, it will give him the edge to become standard-bearer of the CPP. This he says, Cummings doesn't want, so they are undermining him (Boakai) in his chairmanship.

He says the Unity Party has done all in its power to unite the CPP but unfortunately, the political leader of the ANC and the Liberty Party have refused, noting that they have called several meetings and invited both leaders over but because of their intention or ambition, they refused to attend such meetings.

The Liberty Party is carrying a divided loyalty in the CPP with its Political Leader Sen. Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, Vice Chairman for Political Affairs Sen. Abraham Darius Dillon, and others rallying behind Boakai to head the Collaboration's ticket, while Chairman Bility and over 10 counties' delegates endorsed Cummings for the CPP standard-bearer post at a convention over the weekend in Ganta City Nimba County.

However, Amb. Boakai says he is not looking for a job, nor is he looking for people to unite but his primary objective is to make sure that the former ruling Unity Party will again give the people of Liberia hope.

"We are committed to that, I don't care what they say and do, our country cannot remain in this situation", he rages, and urges Liberians to vote their conscience comes 2023.

What is very clear though, no one party can will election in the first round, as the records show; there is always a runoff that involves parties building alliances galvanizing support to get to the Executive Mansion, something that either side in the CPP would need on the road to 2023.