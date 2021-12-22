Liberia: Nimba University Lauds Arcelormittal for Contributions

The President and some senior staff of the Nimba University (formerly Nimba Community College) have lauded ArcelorMittal Liberia for its numerous contributions to the Mining and Geology College of the institution which has supported the development of the University and helped improve the learning environment for students.

A press release issued by ArcelorMittal Liberia says Emmanuel A. Donseah, Associate Dean of the College of Engineering and Geosciences said budgetary support to the institution has been inadequate to meet the needs of the college and stressed that it has only been the annual US$50,000 support from ArcelorMittal Liberia to the institution for Geology and Mining students that has kept it up substantially over the years.

Associate Dean Donseah further appealed for AML's assistance with the setup of internet facilities to boost the learning environment.

He made the request when a delegation from the Nimba University met with the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ArcelorMittal Liberia, Adriaan Strydom, and other members of AML management Thursday, December 17, 2021, in the conference room of the company's Yekepa head office.

Dr. Jesse Noah Mongrue, President of the University, also commended AML's contribution and appealed that the need for the internet is urgent, noting that in today's contemporary world such a facility is necessary to boost students' learning and research.

The Nimba University Administrators also appealed to AML to continue accepting Geology and Mining students for internships at the mines facility and to have lecturers from the company teach courses at the university.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response, AML's COO Adriaan Strydom said he wants to see a vibrant Geology and Mining College at Nimba University and assured that AML will look into the request for an internet facility from the institution.

As an engineer, COO Strydom agreed that classroom learning is different from the practical aspect, and therefore having students come from the college at Nimba University to perform internship services at the mines is a great idea to consider.

He also welcomed the idea of helping the university with lecturers to present some courses in Mining and Geology at the university.

Those senior administrative staffers who paid the visit were Dr. Jesse Noah Mongrue, President; Solomon L. Quetee, Associate Vice President for Technology, Emmanuel A. Donseah, Associate Dean, and Radee S. Garpi-Thompson, Administrative Assistant to the President.

ArcelorMittal Liberia has been a major contributor to the university since it was founded during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.