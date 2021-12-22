Liberia: Former Employee Donates to LPRC Oilers

A former employee and official of LPRC Oilers Mr. Buster J. Melton II, has donated a set of jersey to the LPRC Oilers Sports Association, OSA.

The donation was held recently at the Administrative Head Office of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company on Bushrod Island attended by Managing Director and her Senior Management Team, including OSA executives.

In 2012, Mr. Melton donated some sporting materials to LPRC Oilers Sports Association.

Making the donation, he said this was his own way of giving back to the Club, adding that he promised to remain engaged with management in helping to improve OSA.

Managing Director Marie Urey Coleman thanked Mr. Melton for the gesture and farsightedness, adding that management is grateful for the donation.

She urged OSA executives to always show gratitude for such donations in order to motivate others to do the same.