Liberia: Former Employee Donates to LPRC Oilers

21 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman And Jonathan Browne

A former employee and official of LPRC Oilers Mr. Buster J. Melton II, has donated a set of jersey to the LPRC Oilers Sports Association, OSA.

The donation was held recently at the Administrative Head Office of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company on Bushrod Island attended by Managing Director and her Senior Management Team, including OSA executives.

In 2012, Mr. Melton donated some sporting materials to LPRC Oilers Sports Association.

Making the donation, he said this was his own way of giving back to the Club, adding that he promised to remain engaged with management in helping to improve OSA.

Managing Director Marie Urey Coleman thanked Mr. Melton for the gesture and farsightedness, adding that management is grateful for the donation.

She urged OSA executives to always show gratitude for such donations in order to motivate others to do the same.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X