Liberia: Ceasefire-Charlyne Brumskine Urges LP Executives

Atty. Charlyne Brumskine, daughter of opposition Liberty Party (LP) founding father the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine has called for a ceasefire amid months of political crisis among party executives that appear to ruin the LP's image.

A constituent member of the opposition bloc Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), LP has been rocked by a crisis that has split the party into factions loyal to its political leader Sen. Nyonblee Karnga - Lawrence and Sen. Abraham Darius Dillon on one hand, and LP Chair Musa Bility and his loyalists on the other hand.

Nyonblee and Dillon's faction seems to be leaning on the side of CPP chairman and Unity Party standard-bearer Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai for the CPP 2023 presidential ticket, while Bility's faction has already endorsed Alternation National Congress (ANC) standard-bearer, Alexander B. Cummings, for the CPP presidential ticket.

Bility and Karnga - Lawrence have both announced each other's suspension from the party.

But Atty. Brumskine has broken silence on the internal political crisis within the party, calling on elders to solve the internal problem in order to restore peace and total reconciliation that will move the Liberty Party forward.

"I want you all to know that although the public saw me as being silent, I have continuously been engaging the leadership and stakeholders of Liberty Party behind the scenes," she said at a press conference Wednesday, 21 December 2021.

"I have remained publicly silent because I wanted to respect the role of our leaders in the Party. My hope was that the leadership would resolve the issues of the Party and never allow it to get to this point," she continued.

"But do I say it was right to endorse another CPP candidate in the middle of an internal crisis? Do I say it was right to nullify the 2021 special convention that brought in the current leadership? Or do I say it was right to suspend the Political Leader for non-payment of dues? Where is the right? What side must I fall on?" Atty. Brumskine pondered.

Answering these questions, Atty. Brumskine said her public silence no longer benefits the partisans of LP, stating that she chose to fall on no side but instead, has chosen to stand on the side of the Liberty Party because it's the right side to stand on.

In order to truly reconcile, rebuild, reform, and recover Liberty Party, she asked that LP constitute a council of elders composed of no more than 7 persons, to engage the leadership of Liberty Party to find means of making all views compatible and to help them find a way forward.

This council, she added, will make findings and offer recommendations behind closed doors, as a means of moving forward.

"I am urging the office of the Political Leader, to the Executive Committee and Chairman, I say now is the time. Tomorrow is not promised. I challenge you to step up, put your differences aside and agree to the reconciliation council for the betterment of the Party and the Nation," she said.

"I ask you to find it in your heart to come in the middle and lead from there," she pleaded.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/nyonblee-suffers-setback/-Edited by Winston W. Parley