Liberia: ANC Accepts LP Endorsement

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has formally accepted the endorsement of its standard-bearer, Alexander Cummings, by the Liberty Party for the presidential ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties.

According to a release from the ANC, it was officially informed that the Liberty Party made the decision over the weekend at its special convention held in Ganta City, Nimba County.

Delegates at the special convention overwhelmingly endorsed Mr. Cummings and pledged to support his bid for the CPP standard bearer position as well as his bid for the presidency of Liberia.

The ANC added that in a telephone conversation with LP Chairman Musa Bility, Senator Daniel Naatehn express profound appreciation and warm-hearted reception of the ANC executive committee to the Liberty Party endorsement.

"We will remember your desire and decision to put Liberia first, the decision to endorse Alexander Cummings is the beginning of an inevitable and imminent ascendency to the presidency of Liberia", Chairman Naatehn added.

The release under the signature of ANC National Secretary-General Aloysius Toe said the Alternative National Congress is excited about this new development and wants to assure the Liberty Party of its undiluted support in ensuring that a partnership to transform Liberia has been formed.