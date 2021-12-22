Gambia: Mandou Kebbeh Donates Motorcycle to Paramilitary Post in Wulli East

Paramilitary Post in Makka Masireh, Wulli East on Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 received a motorcycle donated by Mandou Kebbeh.

The donation came on the heels of concerns regarding mobility constraint by the officers based in Makka Masireh during the burial of a man, who was killed by armed robbers on the eve of Election Day in Sare Gubu Wulli East.

At that burial, the commanding officer for Makka Masireh paramilitary patrol team, Camara, used that opportunity and appealed to the general public to come to their aid on the issue of mobility. Camara said mobility was an obstacle in the execution of their duty.

Reacting on the same spot to the appeal made by Camara, one Mandou Kebbeh from Jah Kunda in Wulli West, who is also a member of cattle herders' association, pledged to provide the Makka Masireh paramilitary base with a brown new motorcycle to ease the mobility constraint they are grappling with. He kept his promise by presenting a brown new motorcycle model 'supper no 1' to the paramilitary base.

The presentation was held on Wednesday, 15 December at Makka Masireh.

Speaking at the presentation, the vice president of Wulli East Cattle Herders' Association, Tunko Signateh, called on the government to empower Makka Masireh Paramilitary Post with additional structures, mobility and weapons because the bandits operating within that broader area possess very dangerous weapons.

"We would like you to know that our cattle herders' association is very much connected to our counterparts in Senegal so much so that now, no animal could be stolen from Senegal and brought into this country without trace and vice versa. Therefore, we would be grateful if the same rapport exists between the two governments as well," Mr. Signateh said.

The head chief of Wulli East, Alhagie Ebrima Sorry Juwara, expressed pleasure over the gesture and thanked the donor for the generosity, imploring others to emulate Mandou Kebbeh.

Chief Spt. Alagie Jallow, who led the police delegation to Makka Masireh, on behalf of the Gambia Police Force, expressed their sincere appreciation for the benevolent gesture and assured that the motorcycle donated would be put into good use.

"I want to assure you that whatever request you made here I will convey them to the relevant authorities for actions, as seen is believing," chief spt. Jallow said.