Gambia: Two Graduates Seek Scholarship to Study in Belarusian State University

Two senior school graduates are seeking scholarships to study at the Belarusian State University where they both got admission to pursue their university courses for the duration of 3 years.

Peter O. Mendy, a 27-year-old residing in Siffoe Village in Kombo South, said he graduated from Brikama Methodist Academy and has been granted admission to the Belarusian State University to study computer science.

While a 24-year-old Francis Dolleh said he is from Kasewa Village in North Bank Region who graduated from Brikama Maahad Senior Secondary School. He added that he equally had admission to the said university to study tiling and plastering.

These individuals said they come from not-well-off background wherein they depend only on farming for survival and thus, their parents are all aged.

"To undergo this program, we cannot do it without assistance because its tuition fee is 3,000 Dollars per year and our families cannot afford such an amount," they said.

They both affirmed that their visa application processes are in progress and they are hopeful to be issued.

Therefore, the knowledge seekers urged the government, Samaritans, philanthropists and NGO to help sponsor their university education in order to pursue their dreams and contribute to national development, and equally take up their families' responsibilities.

Peter can be contacted on 3745846 while Francis can also be reached on 3266516. Or call Aja Musu (reporter) on 3255745/9456834.