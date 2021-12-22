Gambia: Falcons FC Thrash Gaf By 5-3

20 December 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

Falcons have heavily beaten Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) by five goals to three in an eight-goal thriller.

Unbeaten yet, the Blue Army have been a revelation in the Gambia's top-flight league, pocketing 10 points out of a maximum 12 from four fixtures.

Their match last Friday against the Khaki Boys was played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

The Blue Army goal scorers were Alieu Jammeh, Mutaar Ceesay, Adama Jammeh, Alagie Saine and Mustapha Njie. The Khaki Boys' Rasidou Bah scored a brace and Lamin Fofana netted the third.

The Blue Army are among the newcomers to the first division from the second division and they are leaving no stone unturned yet in the country's top football league. Out of three matches played, they have two clean sheets, scoring 10 goals and sipping in four.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X