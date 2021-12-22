Gambia: Falcons FC Thrash Gaf By 5-3

Falcons have heavily beaten Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) by five goals to three in an eight-goal thriller.

Unbeaten yet, the Blue Army have been a revelation in the Gambia's top-flight league, pocketing 10 points out of a maximum 12 from four fixtures.

Their match last Friday against the Khaki Boys was played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

The Blue Army goal scorers were Alieu Jammeh, Mutaar Ceesay, Adama Jammeh, Alagie Saine and Mustapha Njie. The Khaki Boys' Rasidou Bah scored a brace and Lamin Fofana netted the third.

The Blue Army are among the newcomers to the first division from the second division and they are leaving no stone unturned yet in the country's top football league. Out of three matches played, they have two clean sheets, scoring 10 goals and sipping in four.