Gambia: Brikama United Secure First Win

The West Coast Region based football club Brikama United secured their first win in the domestic top-flight last Friday in the 8 pm kick-off played at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

The Satayba Boys defeated Elite United by 2-0 courtesy of Mustapha Drammeh and Sainey Bojang.

Their win saw them ending three successive barren draws in their first three matches in the first division league. They are also among three teams in the top-flight yet to concede in the league as of last Friday. Undefeated in four matches, Brikama United now pocket 6 points.

Meanwhile, Wallidan FC came from behind to beat an inconsistent Steve Biko side by two goals to one. Alagie Camara and Mechini Gomez were on the scoresheet for Wallidan, while Adama Bojang scored the consolation goal for the Bakau-based team Biko. Steve Biko have won one, drawn one and lost two matches out of four league fixtures.

The Blues' win earned them 8 points and occupying the second spot momentarily. If Real de Banjul, Waa Banjul and Hawks all drop three points, they will sustain that spot for week four of the GFF first division league.