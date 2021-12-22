Uganda: Tunisia-Uganda Relations Examined

21 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian-Ugandan relations and ways to strengthen them were the focus of a meeting on Tuesday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and Uganda's ambassador to Tunisia with residence in Algeria, John Chrysostom Alintuma Nsambo, who is on a working visit to Tunisia from December 16 to 23.

The meeting focused on the need to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields, notably by working to activate and enrich the legal framework governing bilateral relations, reads a Foreign Ministry statement.

On this occasion, Jerandi insisted on the imperative to develop cooperation between Tunisia and Uganda and to establish political consultations between the two parties, in anticipation of upcoming events, including the holding of the first session of the Tunisian-Ugandan joint commission.

The minister also called for solid and sustainable economic partnerships that help sustain trade between Tunisia and Uganda, given the membership of both countries in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Furthermore, Jerandi welcomed the visit of the Tunisian economic mission to the Ugandan capital on December 6 and 7, 2021, calling on businessmen from both countries to intensify meetings.

For his part, the Ugandan ambassador affirmed his country's willingness to develop its relations with Tunisia in the fields of tourism training, pharmacy, construction, food industries and trade, especially since his country can be a gateway for Tunisian exports to many East African countries.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X