Uganda: Tunisia-Uganda Relations Examined

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian-Ugandan relations and ways to strengthen them were the focus of a meeting on Tuesday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and Uganda's ambassador to Tunisia with residence in Algeria, John Chrysostom Alintuma Nsambo, who is on a working visit to Tunisia from December 16 to 23.

The meeting focused on the need to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields, notably by working to activate and enrich the legal framework governing bilateral relations, reads a Foreign Ministry statement.

On this occasion, Jerandi insisted on the imperative to develop cooperation between Tunisia and Uganda and to establish political consultations between the two parties, in anticipation of upcoming events, including the holding of the first session of the Tunisian-Ugandan joint commission.

The minister also called for solid and sustainable economic partnerships that help sustain trade between Tunisia and Uganda, given the membership of both countries in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Furthermore, Jerandi welcomed the visit of the Tunisian economic mission to the Ugandan capital on December 6 and 7, 2021, calling on businessmen from both countries to intensify meetings.

For his part, the Ugandan ambassador affirmed his country's willingness to develop its relations with Tunisia in the fields of tourism training, pharmacy, construction, food industries and trade, especially since his country can be a gateway for Tunisian exports to many East African countries.