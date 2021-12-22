Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Dabanga Sudan — A compact digest of the past week's most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan.

One dead, two raped, 300+ injured in Sudan protest marches

December 21 - 2021 KHARTOUM / KASSALA Resistance Committees, doctors, lawyers, and activists have condemned the excessively violent response by the Sudan Armed Forces and associated paramilitaries, to the December 19 Marches of the Millions in the capital Khartoum on Sunday. At least one person died, more than 300 were wounded, while cases of rape and sexual violence have been reported, allegedly committed by paramilitaries.

Resistance Committees across Sudan had called for Sunday's marches, to mark the third anniversary of the revolution that overthrew the 30-year Al Bashir dictatorship in 2019, and to express their rejection of the military coup d'état of October 25. Although major streets and bridges were initially blockaded by the military, mass protests bypassed the barriers and entered key points including the grounds of the Republican Palace in Khartoum.

The Forensic Physicians Syndicate asserted in a statement that indications from the previous processions and the December 19 Marches of the Millions, show that the security authorities used "types of nerve gas" to suppress the demonstrators in Khartoum.

The ICC in the Hague (File photo: Andrew Bergman / Dabanga Sudan)

ICC delegation in Sudan to discuss extradition of Al Bashir

December 15 - 2021 KHARTOUM A delegation from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has arrived in Khartoum to discuss the extradition of ousted President Omar Al Bashir, former Defence Minister Abdelrahim Hussein, and former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs Ahmed Haroun, who are being held in Kober Prison in Khartoum North.

The ICC delegation met with former rebel leaders Malik Agar and El Taher Hajar, currently members of the Sovereignty Council. They also talked about the arrangements for the upcoming visit of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to Sudan.

In August this year, Khan paid his first visit to Sudan, following decisions by Sudan's transitional government to hand Darfur war crimes accused to the court, and to accede to and ratify the 1998 Rome Statute. At the end of his visit, Khan announced the establishment of an ICC office with a permanent team in Sudan to further investigate the cases and gather more evidence against the indicted persons.

UN Spec Rep pledges to support human rights protection in Darfur

December 21 - 2021 EL FASHER The Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (DSRSG), and Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Khardiata Lo N'Diaye, has paid tribute to the people of Darfur, and affirmed the UN's commitment to support human rights protection. Concluding a three-day...

Marches of the Millions begin across Sudan to mark anniversary of 2019 revolution

December 19 - 2021 KHARTOUM / OMDURMAN / BAHRI / PORT SUDAN / DARFUR / DONGOLA / ATBARA Mass demonstrations are underway in the capital Khartoum, and cities across Sudan today, to mark the third anniversary of the revolution that overthrew the 30-year Al Bashir dictatorship in 2019. Security forces have blocked several major ...

Call for USA to support democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people

December 19 - 2021 WASHINGTON An eminent group of US and international organisations and prominent individuals involved with the cause for Sudan's democratic transformation, have addressed a joint open letter to US President Joe Biden, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in anticipation of today's Marches of the Millions to ...

Darfur: More villages burn, children shot in armed robbery

December 18 - 2021 TAWILA / DAR EL SALAM / KEREINIK / KORMA Groups of gunmen continue to torch villages and destroy public facilities in Tawila and Dar El Salam in North Darfur. Two boys were seriously injured near Tabit when gunmen shot at them. In West Darfur, three people were wounded in an attack on a passenger vehicle. The ...

Deutsche Welle: 'Anti-aircraft weapons used against Sudan protesters'

December 17 - 2021 KHARTOUM / KOSTI / NEW YORK / BONN The number of demonstrators killed since the military coup d'état on October 25, rose to 45 on Tuesday. During the Marches of the Millions in Khartoum on Monday, 62 protesters were injured. In Kosti in White Nile state, more than 20 protesters, most of them minors, were detained ...

Eastern Sudan peace protocol suspended

December 17 - 2021 KHARTOUM / PORT SUDAN The Vice President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Mohamed 'Hemeti' Dagalo, yesterday announced the suspension of the Eastern Sudan Track of the Juba Peace Agreement, for two weeks, until a new accord has been reached with the eastern Sudanese stakeholders. Hemeti announced in a press ...

ICRC Sudan to train Rapid Support Forces on humanitarian law

December 15 - 2021 KHARTOUM The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Sudan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum on Tuesday. The Communist Party of Sudan has accused the country's military of destabilising the situation in Sudan's western region out of self-interest. ...