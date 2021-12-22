South Africa: Ramaphosa Reluctantly Agrees to Another Delay in Delivery of the Zondo Report

analysis

The State Capture Inquiry has lodged yet another postponement request with the High Court.

Judge Raymond Zondo will miss the December 31 deadline to deliver the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Instead, the commission's secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala will go to court before the end of December to seek a postponement.

Zondo plans to complete an interim report by the end of December, part two of an interim report by the end of January, and part three by the end of February when it will finally shut up shop.

Zondo told Ramaphosa about the delay last week. "Although the president would have liked to receive a complete report by the end of December, he understands the commission's position," said the commission. Mosala says the commission will not require further funding to complete its work. It has already cost South Africans R1-billion, and recouped R1,7-billion from McKinsey.

Why the delay? "Our recent assessment has revealed that, while parts of the report relating to certain work streams or state-owned entities and topics will be ready by the end of December, there are some parts that will still need further work beyond the end...