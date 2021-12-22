South Africa: See You in Court - Activists Take Second Stab At Shell Interdict Application

analysis

The courts have become the battleground for environmental activists, who are trying to stop Shell's exploration along the Wild Coast.

The Makhanda High Court has been a hive of activity this December as environmental activists take their fight against Shell's seismic survey on the Wild Coast to court.

Last week on Friday, Judge Gerald Bloem heard an urgent application by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) and Richard Spoor Attorneys on behalf of the Amadiba, Dwesa-Cwebe, Port Saint Johns and Kei Mouth communities.

After seven hours of hard-hitting legal debate, Bloem adjourned the hearing and reserved his judgment until further notice.

This application follows an earlier urgent interdict application, brought by the Border Deep Sea Angling Association, the Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club, Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa, which sought to stop Shell from commencing seismic blasting off the Wild Coast. Acting Judge Avinash Govindjee dismissed this application on 3 December 2021, finding that there was no reasonable apprehension that Shell's seismic blasting would cause irreparable harm.

On Monday, 20 December, the environmental and human rights organisations filed an application for leave to appeal Govindjee's judgment.

In his ruling, Govindjee dismissed the application, until the applicants could return to court with...