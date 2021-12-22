Uganda: NRM Still the Most Popular Party in Uganda - Says Todwong

The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has said the ruling party is still the most popular in the country.

"Those who think NRM is not popular should go through our structure and will know how heavy we are. Every village, parish and sub county has 30 NRM leaders. That structure is big enough. We just mobilise them and when we win elections but our opponents get surprised," Todwong said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NRM Secretary General was on Tuesday speaking at the inaugural party thanksgiving ceremony where the party took stoke of its achievements in the year 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whereas NRM's Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the 2021 presidential election, the opposition accused the ruling party of rigging the polls.

They said the results announced by the Electoral Commission didn't reflect the will of the people whom the opposition say had overwhelmingly voted for them.

The latest Kayunga by-election also saw the National Unity Platform accuse the NRM of conniving with the Electoral Commission to overturn their win.

They claimed whereas NUP's Harriet Nakweede had overwhelmingly won, NRM's Andrew Muwonge was declared winner.

However, speaking on Tuesday, the NRM Secretary General rubbished the claims saying there is no way the most popular party can engage in rigging.

"Our silence is not a weakness. They say when mud is thrown at you, don't remove it before it dries up. We believe the story of Kayunga is getting dry and we can now remove it. We shall never be intimidated by anybody as long as we have the mandate of the people. Nobody will ever play with NRM government."

Speaking at the same function, the NRM Vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Capt Mike Mukula applauded the new leadership of the party for fostering unity among themselves.

He said such gestures ensure the party remains strong.

Mukula however noted that there needs to be efforts to deal with poverty and unemployment which are among the most pressing needs among Ugandans.