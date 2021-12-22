Uganda: MTN Pulse Boosts Youth Expression Through Buzz Teenz Awards

Buzz Teenz awards 2021 came to a climax over the weekend as youth partied the year away to amazing performances by their favourite artists and DJs.

Sponsored by leading telecom, MTN Uganda, through its youth platform, MTN Pulse, the Buzz Teenz awards in their 15th edition are the longest standing awards empowering the teens to celebrate and recognise their most admired personalities in the world of entertainment including TV, radio, DJs among others.

Hellen Kirungi, the MTN Uganda Youth Segment Manager said the youth are a very paramount demographic to MTN and the country at large so it is important that they have a platform that celebrates them and amplifies their voice to the rest of the world.

"We are glad to support the Buzz Teenz awards year on year because it is the dedicated platform to celebrate the teens, their achievements and their role models. MTN Pulse is in the business of empowering and providing youth with opportunities to flourish and the BTAs are yet another form of achieving this goal," she said.

Azawi was the highlight of the awards as she scooped majority of the accolades in the categories in which she was nominated.

Taking home the artist of the year, Teenz female artist, Teenz hottest song writer, Teenz hottest song of the year, Teenz flyest video, the slow dancing singer was on point when she said "kiri automatic, it's my year".

The Teenz also voted Pallaso as their male artist, Abeggume Dj Ali Breezy ft Eezzy was the Teenz hottest collabo and Mbeera by Levixone ft Grace Morgan was the Teenz Gospel song.

Xfm was awarded the Teenz Hottest radio station while its Xplosion program was voted the Teenz hottest radio program.

NBS After 5 shined as the Teenz hottest TV show with its presenter Douglas Lwanga as the Teenz hottest TV personality. NBS TV was named the Teenz TV Station.

Bobi Wine's son, Solomon Kampala also made an appearance at the BTAs 2021 to take home the Teenz fashion star award.

The BTAs 2021 comprised 21 categories with the introduction of three new categories in recognition of the new trends in the world of entertainment.

TikTok sound of the year, Hottest Tiktoker and Next Big thing were scooped by Omwana Wabandi by Daddy Andre, Mickey Seams 2 Funny and Brennan Baby respectively.

Nessim, Dj Ali Breezy, Liam Voice and Naava Grey also received awards at the BTAs 2021.