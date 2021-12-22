Uganda: MTN Pulse Boosts Youth Expression Through Buzz Teenz Awards

22 December 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

Buzz Teenz awards 2021 came to a climax over the weekend as youth partied the year away to amazing performances by their favourite artists and DJs.

Sponsored by leading telecom, MTN Uganda, through its youth platform, MTN Pulse, the Buzz Teenz awards in their 15th edition are the longest standing awards empowering the teens to celebrate and recognise their most admired personalities in the world of entertainment including TV, radio, DJs among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hellen Kirungi, the MTN Uganda Youth Segment Manager said the youth are a very paramount demographic to MTN and the country at large so it is important that they have a platform that celebrates them and amplifies their voice to the rest of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are glad to support the Buzz Teenz awards year on year because it is the dedicated platform to celebrate the teens, their achievements and their role models. MTN Pulse is in the business of empowering and providing youth with opportunities to flourish and the BTAs are yet another form of achieving this goal," she said.

Azawi was the highlight of the awards as she scooped majority of the accolades in the categories in which she was nominated.

Taking home the artist of the year, Teenz female artist, Teenz hottest song writer, Teenz hottest song of the year, Teenz flyest video, the slow dancing singer was on point when she said "kiri automatic, it's my year".

The Teenz also voted Pallaso as their male artist, Abeggume Dj Ali Breezy ft Eezzy was the Teenz hottest collabo and Mbeera by Levixone ft Grace Morgan was the Teenz Gospel song.

Xfm was awarded the Teenz Hottest radio station while its Xplosion program was voted the Teenz hottest radio program.

NBS After 5 shined as the Teenz hottest TV show with its presenter Douglas Lwanga as the Teenz hottest TV personality. NBS TV was named the Teenz TV Station.

Bobi Wine's son, Solomon Kampala also made an appearance at the BTAs 2021 to take home the Teenz fashion star award.

The BTAs 2021 comprised 21 categories with the introduction of three new categories in recognition of the new trends in the world of entertainment.

TikTok sound of the year, Hottest Tiktoker and Next Big thing were scooped by Omwana Wabandi by Daddy Andre, Mickey Seams 2 Funny and Brennan Baby respectively.

Nessim, Dj Ali Breezy, Liam Voice and Naava Grey also received awards at the BTAs 2021.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X