Rwanda/Guinea: Guinea Coach Kaba Diawara Names Squad for Rwanda Camp

The head coach of the Syli Nationale of Guinea has named his final 27-man squad that will hold a residential camp in Kigali ahead of the 2021 AFCON which kicks off in Cameroon next month.

Guinea who are in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi are expected in the country this week and have already asked the Rwandan football ruling body (FERWAFA) for two friendly games with the Amavubi on January 2 and January 6 as Kaba Diawara puts finishing touches to his team.

The West African country officially named their squad for the camp in Rwanda on Monday which is also the full squad they want to use in the impending AFCON.

Notable among the 27 players is Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita who is the skipper of the side as well as Clermont Foot hitman Mohammed Bayo, Paul Pogba' brother Florentin Pogba of Sochaux and Amadou Diawara of AS Roma.

Guinea Full Squad for Training Camp in Rwanda:

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Östersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Koné (Hibernians PC Paola, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya AC, Guinea).

Defenders: Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse FC, France), Pa Konaté (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Saidou Sow (AS Saint-Étienne, France), Ibrahima Sory Conté (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys Berne, Switzerland), Ousmane Kanté (Paris FC, France), Mickael Dyrestam (AD Xanthi, Greece), Antoine Conté (CS Universitatea Craiova, Romania).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (AS Rome, Italy), Ibrahima Cissé (Seraing, Belgium), Mory Konaté (Sint-Truiden, Belgium), Moriba Kourouma (RB Leipzig, Germany), Mamadou Kané (Neftchi Bakou, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla ( Horoya AC), Aguibou Camara (Olympiakos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England), Ibrahima Sory Conté Maibra (Bnei Sakhnin FC, Israel).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Al Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Lamarana Diallo (Grenoble, France), Martinez Kanté (FC Kairat Almaty, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont, France), Sory Kaba ( OH Louvain, Belgium)