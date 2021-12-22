Rwanda/Guinea: Guinea Coach Kaba Diawara Names Squad for Rwanda Camp

22 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The head coach of the Syli Nationale of Guinea has named his final 27-man squad that will hold a residential camp in Kigali ahead of the 2021 AFCON which kicks off in Cameroon next month.

Guinea who are in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi are expected in the country this week and have already asked the Rwandan football ruling body (FERWAFA) for two friendly games with the Amavubi on January 2 and January 6 as Kaba Diawara puts finishing touches to his team.

The West African country officially named their squad for the camp in Rwanda on Monday which is also the full squad they want to use in the impending AFCON.

Notable among the 27 players is Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita who is the skipper of the side as well as Clermont Foot hitman Mohammed Bayo, Paul Pogba' brother Florentin Pogba of Sochaux and Amadou Diawara of AS Roma.

Guinea Full Squad for Training Camp in Rwanda:

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Östersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Koné (Hibernians PC Paola, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya AC, Guinea).

Defenders: Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse FC, France), Pa Konaté (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Saidou Sow (AS Saint-Étienne, France), Ibrahima Sory Conté (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys Berne, Switzerland), Ousmane Kanté (Paris FC, France), Mickael Dyrestam (AD Xanthi, Greece), Antoine Conté (CS Universitatea Craiova, Romania).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (AS Rome, Italy), Ibrahima Cissé (Seraing, Belgium), Mory Konaté (Sint-Truiden, Belgium), Moriba Kourouma (RB Leipzig, Germany), Mamadou Kané (Neftchi Bakou, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla ( Horoya AC), Aguibou Camara (Olympiakos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England), Ibrahima Sory Conté Maibra (Bnei Sakhnin FC, Israel).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Al Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Lamarana Diallo (Grenoble, France), Martinez Kanté (FC Kairat Almaty, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont, France), Sory Kaba ( OH Louvain, Belgium)

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X