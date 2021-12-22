Tunisian Triomphe Thuccabor Olive Oil Brand Wins Extragold Medal At Biol Novello 2021 Competition

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Ben Ismail Family Reserve's brand Triomphe Thuccabor olive oil won the Extragold Medal at the Biol Novello 2021 competition, on Tuesday in Italy.

The competition, organised by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, is one of the leading international competitions, bringing together more than thirty tasting experts and hundreds of participants, farmers and olive oil producers from all over the world, owner of the Ben Ismail family reserve Maher Ben Ismail stated to TAP.

Adonis Arbosana Reserve and LaPerla also received the gold medal.