Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Four Deaths, 2,123 New Cases Tuesday As Festive Activities Heighten

22 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The statistics also show that Lagos State retains its status as the epicentre of the disease, contributing most to the surge in the country.

The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is biting harder in Nigeria, as the country on Tuesday recorded four deaths and 2,123 fresh cases across 10 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicate a sharp increase in the number of both the newly confirmed infections and fatalities as festive activities heighten across the country.

The new infection figure, which ranks the highest daily tally since the surge in cases began, has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 227,378, while the fatality toll now stands at 2,989.

The statistics also show that Lagos State retains its status as the epicentre of the disease, contributing most to the surge in the country.

The state on Tuesday recorded 1,552 of the new 2,123 infections.

It added that the number of active cases have increased to 12,547 while the number of discharged cases now stands at 211,761, as Plateau State reported a backlog of 10 discharges for December 20, 2021.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos State, the breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT came second on the log with 197 cases, followed by Edo State with 155 cases.

Rivers and Delta States in the South-south recorded 81 and 44 cases respectively, while Plateau and Kwara States in the North-central reported 33 and 30 respectively.

Also, Kano State in the North-west reported 16 cases; Enugu State; 12; Gombe State, two cases while Bauchi State reported a single case.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto State reported a single case.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X