Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Four Deaths, 2,123 New Cases Tuesday As Festive Activities Heighten

The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is biting harder in Nigeria, as the country on Tuesday recorded four deaths and 2,123 fresh cases across 10 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicate a sharp increase in the number of both the newly confirmed infections and fatalities as festive activities heighten across the country.

The new infection figure, which ranks the highest daily tally since the surge in cases began, has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 227,378, while the fatality toll now stands at 2,989.

The statistics also show that Lagos State retains its status as the epicentre of the disease, contributing most to the surge in the country.

The state on Tuesday recorded 1,552 of the new 2,123 infections.

It added that the number of active cases have increased to 12,547 while the number of discharged cases now stands at 211,761, as Plateau State reported a backlog of 10 discharges for December 20, 2021.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos State, the breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT came second on the log with 197 cases, followed by Edo State with 155 cases.

Rivers and Delta States in the South-south recorded 81 and 44 cases respectively, while Plateau and Kwara States in the North-central reported 33 and 30 respectively.

Also, Kano State in the North-west reported 16 cases; Enugu State; 12; Gombe State, two cases while Bauchi State reported a single case.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto State reported a single case.