Zimbabwe: Zifa Councillors Risk Suspension

A total of 24 ZIFA councillors risk suspension by the Sports Commission for allegedly admitting to receiving bribes during the on-going trial of ZIFA president Felton Kamambo.

The Kamambo trial is ongoing at the Magistrates court where it is set to continue on January 6.

During last week's trial a number of councillors, who appeared in court as state witnesses, allegedly admitted in court to receiving money from the football administrator, but said they were not bribes to vote for him.

Six of those councillors have since been cleared after the magistrates court a few days ago was satisfied with their testimonies and spared them from facing bribery charges. Now, the Sports Commission have asked all the councillors, who admitted to receiving money during the run-up to 2018 elections where Kamambo beat then incumbent Phillip Chiyangwa to explain why they should not be suspended.

The 24 councillors in the eye of the storm are Thomas Marambanyika, Pithias Shoko, Nkosilathi Ncube, Doubt Ncube, Stanley Chapeta, Pervious Mathe, Patrick Hill, Dennis Tshuma, Mhloro Tavaziva, Stanslous Nyachowe, Edward Chekure, Olivarth Guvuriro, Tafadzwa Mujuru, Givemore Chidhakwa, Brenda Gorejena, Andrew Tapela, Francis Ntuta, Mehluli Thebe, Artwell Moyo, Beaullar Msarah, Dennis Tshuma, Kudakwashe Chisango, Kudakwashe Remba and Ropafadzo Matemavi.

Yesterday, the Sports Commission acting director-general Sebastian Garikai wrote to ZIFA spokesman Xolisani Gwesela.

He said the councillors must respond by Friday furnishing the regulator on why they should not be suspended.

"We are in possession of various statements compiled by the Zimbabwe Republic Police for use on the on-going criminal trial of ZIFA President, Felton Kamambo. In all of these signed statements, the ZIFA councillors, copied in this correspondence, all admit to receiving inducements in one form or the other from the above accused person, as well as other candidates running for office during the December, 2018 ZIFA elections.

"In terms of Section 30 of the Sports and Recreation Commission Act, notice is hereby given to the association by the Commission that it intends to suspend from office ALL of the ZIFA councillors copied in this correspondence. The reason for the intended suspension is that each or all of them have admitted to accepting an inducement, by whatever name, from contestants to an electoral process, especially the current President of ZIFA.

"Each of these councillors is hereby requested to show cause as to why the SRC should not suspend them from office for the reasons aforesaid.

"They have until Friday, 24th December, 2021, 12 noon, to respond directly, in writing, to the SRC in respect of the show cause request. Thereafter, the Commission shall proceed to pronounce its final decision on the matter. Your urgent assistance in making these correspondence available to the councillors would be most appreciated," wrote Garikai.