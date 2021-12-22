Africa: Nigeria - Set to Excel

Even though the Super Eagles have won the AFCON trophy three times, their dream is to do better in Cameroon as compared to the third-place finish in Egypt two years ago

Nigeria has consistently excelled in nearly all the editions of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. They are usually picked as favourites to win even though they have only won the AFCON trophy three times. The Super Eagles have finished third place 15 times since 1976. They will play Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations based in Garoua North Region of Cameroon. Nigeria has appeared in the Africa Cup of Nations 18 times. More to that, Nigeria is the first African country to win the gold medal at the Olympic Games in 1996. The Super Eagles have won the AFCON competition three times; in 1980, 1994 and 2013. Since then the team has not been able to lift another trophy despite their efforts. The dream of the Supper Eagles is to end the trophy draught during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Prior to the start of the continental competition, the Super Eagles are conscious of the task ahead. The Super Eagles will begin preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Uyo on December 28, 2021. According to reports, the team will train in the Akwa Ibom State's capital before moving to Garoua. There are also plans for the Super Eagles to play at least three warm-up games before the start of the competition. Interim head coach, Agustine Eguaveon will take charge of the team following the sacking of German tactician Gernot Rohr. The threetime champions will open their campaign against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Monday, January 11, 2022. They will then face Sudan four days later, before their final fixture against Guinea-Bissau on January 19, 2022. The target of the Super Eagles is to do better in Cameroon as compared to the third-place finish in Egypt two years ago. Nigeria finished top of group L with 14 points to qualify for the AFCON tournament. Even though Nigeria and Egypt are announced as the group favourites, the Supper Eagles are leaving nothing to chance in order to attain their goal.