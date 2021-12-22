Nigeria/Cameroon: Ahmed Musa - Nigeria's Brilliant Sticker

The 28-year-old striker is an asset for the Super Eagles squad and he is expected to make a difference in the competition

If Nigeria has any player to be proud of during the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, it is Ahmed Musa. The 28-year-old striker is an asset for the Super Eagles squad and it is expected that he will make a difference in the competition. Musa who played for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, returned to European football in order to be fully prepared for next month's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon. Coach Eguavoen will be counting on the attacking skills of Ahmed Musa during the AFCON. Ahmad Musa has made a name in Saudi and in Russia. Musa scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in 57 matches, helping Al Nassr, which he joined from Leicester City in summer 2018, to the Saudi Pro League and Super Cup titles. He also achieved success in Russia with CSKA Moscow where he won three league titles and added three domestic cup titles, before switching to Leicester City for a club-record fee in July 2016. He helped the Super Eagles win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and played in the past two World Cups. Musa scored twice for Nigeria at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments to become the country's top World Cup goal scorer. Ahmed Musa has marked his 100th appearance with the Super Eagles of Nigeria. This was confirmed after he played the return leg 2022 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and Central African Republic in group C. He now joins other Nigerian players who have reached 100 caps notably Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama (101 caps each).