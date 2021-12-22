Cameroon: Elections Cameroon - 2022 Priorities Outlined

The Chairperson of the Electoral Board, Dr. Enow Abrams Egbe, presided at the fourth ordinary session for 2021 on December 21, 2021.

Members of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) on December 21, 2021 held a fourth ordinary session for the year 2021 which was devoted to the evaluation of activities for the year and mapping out major actions for 2022. Deliberations were presided at by the Chairperson of the board, Dr. Enow Abrams Egbe. In his opening remarks, the Chair highlighted four major projects which ELECAM intends to direct resources for their realisation. The first project, Dr. Enow Abrams Egbe said, entails negotiating and if possible obtaining a contract for the maintenance and renewal of the biometric package of an integrated system and equipment. The project, he explained, will enable the effective transfer of data to guarantee an optimal and sustainable electoral register with the diaspora inclusive with the advantage of reinforcing an inclusive electoral process. The second projection according to the Chairperson is concretising the acquisition of space to host ELECAM decentralised structures given the huge expenses on rents. Finalising the process for the renewable of partnership and cooperation accords within the framework of increasing ELECAM's visibility at the national and international level as well as operationalizing platforms for dialogue with actors of the electoral process from bottom to top, the Board Chair explained, will be another priority for the institution in 2022. Last but not the least, Dr. Enow Abrams Egbe said, attention will also be directed at continuing the training of personnel through a more intense and rigorous manner on preventing risks linked to electoral fraud. On the activities of the year, the Chair noted that provisional electoral registers were successfully processed, printed and forwarded to ELECAM branches within the statutory time-limits as prescribed by the provisions of Section 78 of the Electoral Code. "In the next few days, the final registers will be published by the Director General of Elections and made available to each Council branch, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Section 80 of the Electoral Code. As at today, and pending completion of the ongoing cleanup exercise, the national register of voters stands at about seven million" he stated. Political parties, media and civil society organisations were urged to strengthen sensitization on the importance of voter registration.