Tunisia: National Sports Press Day - Promoting Sports Tourism to Be Debated At Tap's Initiative

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunis-Afrique Press news agency (TAP) will organise on January 5 a conference-debate on the theme: "How to invest in sports events to promote Tunisian tourism," as part of the National Sports Press Day observance.

The conference will discuss the opportunities offered by sports events to promote tourism and ways to boost cooperation with sports federations and governmental and private structures in charge of tourism, in order to increase the number of international sports events in Tunisia.

The event will also be an occasion to explore the opportunities offered by certain sports disciplines to diversify sports tourism as an alternative tourism product.

On the agenda, also, the strategic lines as regards the organisation of the major international sports events in Tunisia in view of the strong tourist and investment potential which they represent.