Liberia: Diaspora Liberians Deliver Covid Vaccines to Thousands in Monrovia

press release

Monrovia — Liberians in the Diaspora in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will on Wednesday December 22, conduct a major COVID Vaccine and feeding program in Thinkers Village near Monrovia to benefit hundreds of Liberians in various parts. The Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, LCA-DC President Welma Mashinini Redd, the Minister of Youth, Mr. Zogar Wilson, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the event.

The initiative jointly sponsored by the Liberian Community Association of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area (LCA) and the Ministry of Health, RL. LCA president Welma Mashinini Redd who is currently on an official visit to Liberia announced that the goal of the Diaspora initiative is to feed and provide COVID Vaccines to thousands of within the Disadvantaged Youth Community. Leading participants at Wednesday's event scheduled to be held at Thinkers Village will include Ministry of Health COVID Coordinator Christine Brooks-Jarrett, and Kimberline Youth for Christ Foundation CEO Evangeline Isreal King.

The event facilitated by the LCA COVID Task Force, is a continuation of an ongoing initiative by Liberians in the Washington DC Metro area to offer relief to their fellow Liberians through a Task Force to benefit the Disadvantaged Youths of Liberia (commonly called Zokos) through a vaccination and feeding program.

As part of Wednesday's event, the Ministry of Health has provided a Mobile Vaccination Unit that will go into the ghettos for this event while the LCA-DC and Kimberline Foundation will provide food, t-shirts and raffle cash prizes to all Disadvantaged Youths who take the vaccine. About 200 or more persons are expected to be vaccinated.

The Chairman of the LCA_DC COVD Task Force Rev. Oliver Lorenzo Lloyd announced in an official statement that the diaspora initiative was launched in a bid to build relationships with the Disadvantaged Youths and encourage them to take the vaccine, LCA-DC partnered with the Kimberline Youth for Christ Foundation and conducted two prior feedings. The first feeding of about 500 Disadvantaged Youths was held on October 31, 2021 at the Thinkers Village, and the Paynesville Zimbabwe Ghettos. LCA-DC representative Dr. Katherine Redd was present at this event in Liberia.

The 2nd feeding was held on November 14, 2021 at the Peace Island and Old Road Via Town Ghettos, reaching about 500 men, women and children as well. This event was also supported by the Association of Liberian Businesses in America (ALBA), headed by Ms. Hawa Marvie.

The Liberian COVID relief initiatives are facilitated and managed by the LCADC Covid Task Force led by Rev. Oliver Lloyd, Chair; Mrs. Rena Smith-Jarrett, Co-chair and Mr. Arthur Weah Doe, Chief of Staff-LCA. Other Members include Mr. Edmund Zayzay, Dr. Katherine Redd, and Ms. Quina Cooper.