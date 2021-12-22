Liberia: Ministry of Health Issues Re-Enforced Measures for Travelers to Curb Omicron Variant

Monrovia — Liberia's Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has said travelers arriving into the country will be tested regardless of their Covid-19 status as part of its new protocol amid the emergence of Omicron variant.

The ministry said that travelers coming from countries that have reported cases of the Omicron variant would be made to isolate for seven days.

Additionally, the ministry added, all travelers must present a negative PCR Covid-19 test result obtained from an accredited laboratory within three days (72 hours) before departure. "Before arrival, exempt and non-exempt must complete a Health Screening Form via the Liberia Travel application. All incoming travelers must wear a mask upon arrival. Port health officers will conduct a mandatory temperature check and reveal all travelers' symptoms screening forms and flight details," the ministry said.

"Travelers who test positive positive will be transferred to the nearest Treatment Unit and undergo treatment based on Liberia's Case Management regulations."

The ministry also said that 18 years and above must show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination upon, stating that Liberia recognizes vaccines such as Janssen J/J, AstraZeneca, Covaxin etc.

However, the ministry said, Diplomats, their children and honorary Consuls are exempt from testing at the Roberts International airport or other designated posts of entry. "However, the exempt status doesn't apply to Liberian diplomats without foreign assignments. Diplomats are encouraged to isolate at their embassies or area of assignments for seven days before associating with the public. All Diplomats will be required to provide proof of their Covid-19 vaccination," the ministry said.

"Children under five years will be exempt from all Covid-19 entry testings. However, for countries that require children to be tested, the stipulated fee will apply for outgoing passengers."

Covid-19 testing fees

As part of its protocol also, the Ministry of Health also disclosed that testing fees for incoming travelers, especially ECOWAS citizens with trips originating from ECOWAS countries must pay $50 dollars for cost of Covid-19, while others arriving from countries outside ECOWAS region must pay $75. Payment, the ministry said, can be made either online or in cash at UBA banking window.